WHAT WILL DR. DALITSO KABAMBE BRING AS PRESIDENT OF MALAWI

There are many great sons of the soil in Africa and they are renowned for putting their motherland first before anything else and they do not come often in any country. One of such greats of the African soil is Paul Kagame who recently said” It all starts from your heart, your mind, and the way you think. When I say don’t be cowards, be lions, what I mean is that, to be a coward is to live without a clear ideology, allowing people to insult you and you apologize to them instead of them apologizing to you. To be a lion is to accept to deal with and confront your challenges, those of your family of country, unapologetically.”

As it always said, posterity always judges a person and one such great son of the soil who is a lion and wherever he has been posterity will judge him well is Dr Dalitso Kabambe, the former Reserve Bank Governor of Malawi. His achievements and track record are par excellence. However, as we follow him on his recent exploits where he has belted out his analysis of Malawi, one remains admiring the intelligence, knowledge and vast wealth of wisdom that he possesses. What sets him apart more though is how he is able to articulate so well what he believes can be done to turn around Malawi after 60 years of not so much growth on average. Here is a man who is not only giving prescription for Malawi which is on a death bed in hospital, but he goes further to provide details of how this patient can be resuscitated.

It is for this reason that Dr Dalitso Kabambe is the solution for Malawi and here is a snippet of what we have been able to pick. Our focus is on three key things which we believe set DK apart and makes him the perfect person to lead Malawi: Leadership and Experience, Vision for the Future, and Unity and Inclusiveness.

1. Leadership and Experience: Dr. Dalitso Kabambe’s extensive experience and proven leadership make him an exceptional candidate to lead the nation. As a distinguished economist and politician, he has demonstrated his capability in public service and financial management. His tenure as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi from 2017 to 2020 is particularly noteworthy, as he played a crucial role in stabilizing the economy by reducing inflation and stabilizing the exchange rate. Dr. Kabambe’s career in the Malawi Government Economic Service is marked by significant roles in the Ministries of Finance, Health, and Foreign Affairs, showcasing his versatility and deep understanding of various sectors. His advanced degrees in Development Economics further underscore his expertise and commitment to economic development. Transitioning into active politics, Dr. Kabambe aims to leverage his extensive experience and knowledge to drive Malawi’s political and economic progress. His track record of effective leadership and economic stabilization positions him as the best candidate to lead the nation and contribute to the nation’s development.

2. Vision for the Future:

a. Economic Growth: Dr. Kabambe envisions a robust and diversified economy that fosters sustainable growth and development. By implementing sound fiscal policies and encouraging investment in key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and technology, he aims to create job opportunities and reduce poverty. His experience in stabilizing the economy as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi will be instrumental in achieving these goals.

b. Improved Healthcare: Recognizing the importance of a healthy population, Dr. Kabambe is committed to enhancing the healthcare system. His vision includes increasing funding for healthcare infrastructure, ensuring the availability of essential medicines, and improving the quality of healthcare services. By prioritizing preventive care and expanding access to medical facilities, he aims to improve the overall health and well-being of Malawians.

c. Total Decentralization: DK believes in a total decentralization where authority and resources will be given to district assemblies for the development of each district. His vision is that every district should be allocated a minimum of 100 billion kwacha to be used in improving systems and development within that district. This will ensure equal benefits across the country.

d. Access to Quality Education: Dr. Kabambe believes that education is the cornerstone of national development. His vision focuses on providing equitable access to quality education for all children, regardless of their socio-economic background and region. This includes investing in school infrastructure, training and retaining qualified teachers, and integrating technology into the learning process. By doing so, he aims to equip the youth with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a competitive global economy.

e. National Security: Ensuring the safety and security of all citizens is a top priority for Dr. Kabambe. His vision includes strengthening the capabilities of security forces, enhancing intelligence gathering, and promoting community policing initiatives. By addressing both internal and external threats, he aims to create a secure environment that fosters economic and social development.

f. Stable Services in Government Institutions: Dr. Kabambe is dedicated to building efficient and transparent government institutions that deliver stable and reliable services to the public. His vision includes implementing reforms to reduce bureaucracy, combating corruption, and improving the accountability of public officials. By fostering a culture of integrity and professionalism, he aims to restore public trust in government institutions and ensure that they effectively serve the needs of all Malawians.

3. Unity and Inclusivity: DK is committed to fostering unity and inclusivity in the national development agenda. Gone will be the days when people from few districts are left to make national development decision. DK believes that each district has to participate in setting up national development agenda by having a representation in cabinet, recognizing that in diversity there is strength. By actively listening to and valuing the voices of all Malawians, regardless of background or region, Dr. Kabambe will ensure that every perspective is represented and respected. His inclusive approach will bridge divides, promote collaboration, and create a cohesive vision that resonates with everyone within the nation. Dr Kabambe’s dedication to unity will not only strengthen but will also present a united country that truly represents and works for all. Together, under Dr. Kabambe’s guidance, the country will be stronger and more inclusive.

It is clear with Dr Dalitso Kabambe our scope has to be bigger than just surviving. It has to be about living well, succeeding against poverty, dependency and indignity. It has to be about setting our agenda to become a prosperous nation taking its rightful space on the continent as one of the fastest growing economies and taking Malawi to greater heights economically.