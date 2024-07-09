Prophet Mtupa’s prophecy fulfilled in Mary Chilima

In a remarkable display of divine guidance, Senior Prophet Rodrick Mtupa of Holy Palace Cathedral International Ministries prophesied the rise of Mary Chilima, a prominent figure in Malawi’s political landscape.

During a spirit-filled church service on June 16, Prophet Mtupa declared, “A certain woman will rise in the country, that’s Mary Chilima.”

This prophecy has now been fulfilled, as Mary Chilima emerges as a potential presidential candidate for the UTM party, although she has not made a public statement confirming her intentions.

Prophet Mtupa’s accurate and timely prophecy has left many in awe, solidifying his reputation as a true vessel of God’s word.

His unwavering faith and dedication to spreading the divine message have inspired countless individuals, and this fulfillment is a testament to his high level of spiritual discernment.

“God has spoken, and it is our duty to obey,” Prophet Mtupa humbly stated.

While Mary Chilima has not publicly confirmed her candidacy, speculation is rampant, and many see her as a strong contender for the presidency.

Mary Chilima- Graduated with a distinction

Prophet Mtupa’s prophecy has sparked excitement and debate among Malawians, with many praising his accuracy and faithfulness to God’s word.

This development is a significant milestone in Malawi’s political history, showcasing the power of divine guidance in shaping the nation’s future.

Prophet Mtupa’s commitment to spreading God’s word has left an indelible mark on the lives of many, and this fulfillment is a resounding testament to his high level of spiritual leadership.