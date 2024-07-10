Chakwera appoints Steven Kayuni, Others as High Court Judges

President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has appointed four High Court Judges.

The names of the judges are Dr Steven Kayuni, Edna Bodole, Kondwani Banda and Madalitso Chimwaza.

This brings total number of judges to 47.

This is against a total of number of 78 as per current establishment of the Judiciary as approved by government in 2020.

Before becoming judge, Kayuni was Principal Secretary in the Homeland Security after being fired by President Chakwera as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

He was fired as DPP for unsound management of a personal grievance” against former Anti-Corruption Bureau(ACB) ACB boss, Martha Chizuma which was in violation of Section 103 of the Constitution.

Madalitso Khoswe Chimwaza was the Chief Residence Magistrate for Lilongwe.

Edna Bodole was Deputy Industrial Relations Court Chairperson while Kondwani Banda was Supreme and High Court Registrar of Malawi.