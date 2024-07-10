Road to MCP convention: Engineer Mumba submits nominations for VP post

Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba, a prominent member of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), has officially submitted his nomination forms for the position of First Deputy President of the party.

In a statement posted on social media, Mumba expressed his gratitude to those who have supported him and his cause, saying, “I am immensely grateful for all that (since February 2021) because it helped raise curiosity. Without the noise, others wouldn’t have known me and what I am.”

Mumba dismissed the negative background noise surrounding his candidacy, saying, “Consider all the negative background noise part of entertainment that accompanies every election.”

He expressed confidence in his ability to emerge victorious, stating, “I have never lost in a free and fair competition and I am not going to start this year nor anytime soon. The grace has always been sufficient. Light always conquers darkness.”

Mumba’s nomination comes ahead of the MCP convention scheduled for August 8-10, where the party will elect its leaders.

If successful, Mumba will become the running mate to President Lazarus Chakwera, who is seeking re-election.

Eng. Mumba has been a member of MCP for sometime and very active at regional level and home area.

Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba is a Malawian politician and professional engineer.

He is a member of the MCP and has been a strong supporter of President Lazarus Chakwera.

Mumba has risen to national prominence and has been mentioned as a potential candidate for the position of First Deputy President during the 2024 MCP Elective Conference.