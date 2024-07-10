Catholic Bishops warn Malawians

Catholic Bishops in the country, under the banner of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM), have strongly warned Malawians against the unauthorized use of the ECM logo.

In a statement signed by the Secretary General, Very Rev. Fr. Valeriano Mtseka, the bishops expressed concern over the illegal use of their logo and urged those responsible to cease the activity immediately.

“While the Episcopal Conference of Malawi respects the right of every Malawian to express themselves, it is also mindful of the fact that exercising such right has to be done responsibly,” the statement read.

The bishops emphasized that the unauthorized use of their logo is a criminal act and warned those involved to stop it immediately.

“God Bless Our Nation,” the statement concluded.

The ECM’s warning comes as a reminder to Malawians to respect the intellectual property and identity of religious institutions.