Seven women with mental health conditions impregnated in Phalombe

Paramount Chief Kaduya of Lhomwe People

Seven women with mental health conditions in Phalombe have been impregnated by unknown men, sparking outrage and calls for action.

According to the district social welfare office, the incidents occurred between October and April this year.

“The situation is dire,” said Dr. Charles Masulani, a mental health expert.

Paramount Chief Kaduya of Phalombe has appealed to chiefs and her subjects to ensure people with mental illness living in trade centers are withdrawn and receive medical help.

Meanwhile, authorities are urging anyone with information about the incidents to come forward to assist in the investigation.