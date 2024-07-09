Two children rescued after three days in 30-meter deep well

In a stunning tale of survival, two young children, aged 8 and 4, have been rescued after spending three days at the bottom of a 30-meter deep well in Malawi.

“The children were rescued after a intense search and rescue operation by police and community members,” said Lilongwe Police Public Relations Officer, Hastings Chigalu.

“They were found holding onto their breath, with their heads just above the water. It’s a miracle they survived.”

The children were allegedly thrown into the well by their own father, Aubrey Madzinkusamba, 32, following a dispute with their mother.

“The suspect will appear in court soon to answer to charges of attempted murder,” added Chigalu.

The children are currently receiving medical attention at Kamuzu Central Hospital.