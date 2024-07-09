Apepese ! CDEDI demands an apology from Tchereni Secretary to the Treasury over unwarranted attack on voters

By IOMMIE CHIWALO

The country’s Secretary to the Treasury Betchani Tchereni is under fire for insensitive remarks made in a viral video clip compelling Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) to give him seven days to resign honourably.

In a letter made available to this publication, CDEDI Executive Director, Sylvester Namiwa, says the sentiments by Tchereni are not befitting a public servant, hence demanding for a public apology from him or to resign within seven days.

“Should you fail to do so, then the Malawian voters will force you to resign,” says Namiwa who thoughtfully argues that by virtue of being the ST, Tchereni ought to endeavour to work in silence to meet the delicate balance between political wishes and harsh economic realities on the ground, not turning himself into a mouthpiece of the same people responsible for this mess.

According to Namiwa, in the video clip, Tchereni is seen unfairly accusing Malawians of blackmail, just because they are holding the duty bearers accountable by demanding what is worth of their votes as the country’s citizens.

Betchani Tcheleni under fire

“We at CDEDI, find your sentiments as an insult to the Malawian voters. To say the least, the aforementioned clip has sent shock waves down the spines of well meaning Malawians, especially those who used to listen and believe in your economic commentaries, before you decided to join the public service as Secretary to Treasury(ST),” says Namiwa.

The CDEDI Boss has justified the apology calls by highlighting the economic gaps that exist as a result of 44 percent devaluation of the local currency where external debt was much lower than the domestic one, at around MK3 trillion.

He has pointed out that as at December 2023, public debt stood at a staggering MK13.1 trillion, of which MK7.1 was external while MK6.1 was domestic.

“Currently, public debt is hovering at around MK16 trillion, if we factor in outstanding debts in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Local councils, pensions, gratuities and promissory notes, among others. It is therefore crystal clear that domestic debt is ballooning at a time we are calling for external debt relief,” he said.

Namiwa highlighted that the current development is attributed to the unquenched appetitive for borrowing for political financing.

“In view of the above, we find it strange that instead of working in silence to tame domestic borrowing, you have conveniently forgotten that this is a democracy where power belongs to the voters, and you have started making futile attempts to accuse the same people that are paying the price for your own cluelessness and incompetence. It is an open secret that the Malawi economy has deteriorated under your watch due to among others; state sponsored corruption, low productivity, high inflation and high cost of living,” says Namiwa.

CDEDI, a mouth-piece of the voiceless citizenry, has spoken on behalf of millions of Malawians that are struggling to make ends meet, while paying ST Tchereni’s salary including fuel for his vehicles, through taxes after irrefutable observation that the statements in the video clip that has gone viral on social media are careless and highly insensitive.

Meanwhile Tchereni is yet to confirm receipt of the letter in question.