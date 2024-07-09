Govt warns social media users

The Malawi government has issued a stern warning to social media users to stop spreading fake news and disinformation, which it says is “unacceptable, illegal and punishable under Malawian law”.

“The government has noted with concern the increasing incidences of peddling of fake news especially on social media,” said Minister of Information and Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu Kalongashawa.

“A recent case in point is a false article that has been shared on social media purporting that the Government is unhappy with Catholic Bishops for apparently not participating in the Independence Anniversary National Service of Worship,” he added.

The Minister emphasized that the Catholic Church in Malawi had fully participated in the event, contrary to the fake news reports.

“The Catholic Church in Malawi fully participated in the National Service through the President of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi, His Grace Archbishop George Tambala, and the St. Patrick’s Catholic Parish Choir,” he said.

The government has urged the public to safeguard individuals and institutions from deliberate and malicious attacks perpetrated through false social media posts.

“The public has the right to protect individuals and institutions from false and malicious attacks on social media,” said Kunkuyu.

“We call upon all citizens to celebrate our 60 years of independence responsibly and avoid spreading false information,” he added.