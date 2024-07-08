Police kill villager ‘by accident’ in Thyolo

Police in Thyolo have admitted to accidentally shooting dead a villager, Ganizani Makina, while trying to disperse a group of violent villagers who were allegedly stealing trees at Makwasa Tea Estate.

“The estate notified the Golf Division team, which was on patrol, that criminals stole trees around Nandindi village.

“They went there to recover the tree logs peacefully, but on their way back, the violent villagers started pelting stones at the officers,” said Sergeant Rabecca Kashoti, Thyolo police spokesperson.

According to Kashoti, the police fired teargas to disperse the crowd, but the villagers advanced, forcing the team to shoot bullets in the air, which unfortunately landed on the deceased.

“We were trying to control the situation, but unfortunately, the bullets landed on the deceased,” Kashoti said.

The police have arrested 12 villagers in connection with the riot and are working to control the situation.