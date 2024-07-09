spot_img
23.2 C
New York
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Passport relief hits Blantyre

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi’s Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has announced that passport services will resume in Blantyre on Wednesday, following a prolonged suspension.

The move is expected to bring relief to residents of Blantyre and the Southern Region, who have been traveling to Lilongwe to access passport services.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our applicants and are ready to serve them efficiently,” said Assistant Superintendent Wellington Chiponde, spokesperson for the Department.

The Blantyre office had been closed due to technical issues following a hacking incident earlier this year, but the Department has assured the public that the system is now secure and ready for use.

Residents of Blantyre and the Southern Region can now access passport services at the Blantyre office, reducing the need for travel to Lilongwe.

This development is a welcome relief for travelers, students, and business people who have been struggling to access passport services in the region.

Previous article
Seven women with mental health conditions impregnated in Phalombe
Next article
DPP pushes for electoral law reform
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc