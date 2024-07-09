Passport relief hits Blantyre

Malawi’s Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has announced that passport services will resume in Blantyre on Wednesday, following a prolonged suspension.

The move is expected to bring relief to residents of Blantyre and the Southern Region, who have been traveling to Lilongwe to access passport services.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our applicants and are ready to serve them efficiently,” said Assistant Superintendent Wellington Chiponde, spokesperson for the Department.

The Blantyre office had been closed due to technical issues following a hacking incident earlier this year, but the Department has assured the public that the system is now secure and ready for use.

Residents of Blantyre and the Southern Region can now access passport services at the Blantyre office, reducing the need for travel to Lilongwe.

This development is a welcome relief for travelers, students, and business people who have been struggling to access passport services in the region.