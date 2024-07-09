DPP pushes for electoral law reform

The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is urging lawmakers to amend the electoral laws, allowing voters to use alternative identification documents besides the national ID card.

According to Nation Newspaper, DPP secretary general Clement Mwale said, “We need to change the law to allow people to use other IDs like driving licenses or letters from traditional leaders. The national ID should not be the only option.”

Mwale’s comments come as the National Registration Bureau (NRB) faces criticism for its mop-up registration campaign, which has been plagued by equipment failures and slow registration rates in some districts.

Malawi Law Society president Patrick Mpaka has also weighed in, stating that restricting voter registration to only national ID holders goes against the principles of liberal democracy.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has maintained that no one will be allowed to register without a national ID, unless the law is reviewed.

The debate highlights the challenges facing Malawi’s electoral system, with the 2025 General Elections looming.