BREAKING: Helicopter makes emergency landing in Mwanza

A helicopter suspected of carrying witches has made an unexpected emergency landing in Mwanza district.

The aircraft, which was reportedly coming from Mulanje heading Dowa, landed abruptly in a field after its pilot lost control due to a faulty light bulb.

Eyewitnesses have described the scene as “bizarre” and “like something out of a movie.”

Although authorities have dismissed any suggestions of witchcraft, citing Malawi’s laws that do not recognize its existence, the incident has left many in the community wondering if there’s more to the story.

The pilot’s identity and the purpose of the flight remain unknown.

The incident is currently under investigation.