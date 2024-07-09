spot_img
30.9 C
New York
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeNational
National

BREAKING: Helicopter makes emergency landing in Mwanza

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A helicopter suspected of carrying witches has made an unexpected emergency landing in Mwanza district.

The aircraft, which was reportedly coming from Mulanje heading Dowa, landed abruptly in a field after its pilot lost control due to a faulty light bulb.

Eyewitnesses have described the scene as “bizarre” and “like something out of a movie.”

Although authorities have dismissed any suggestions of witchcraft, citing Malawi’s laws that do not recognize its existence, the incident has left many in the community wondering if there’s more to the story.

The pilot’s identity and the purpose of the flight remain unknown.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Previous article
Bon Kalindo freed by court: MCP 0, Kalindo 2
Next article
DPP advices people to register for national IDs
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc