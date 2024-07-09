Bon Kalindo freed by court: MCP 0, Kalindo 2

Human rights activist Bon Kalindo has been acquitted of proposing violence during anti-government protests in Mangochi, marking his second victory in court.

The Senior Resident Magistrate Court in Mangochi delivered the verdict, citing the state’s failure to provide sufficient evidence to prove Kalindo’s involvement in the alleged crime.

This is the second time Kalindo has been cleared of similar charges, following his acquittal in May at a principal resident magistrate court in Zomba.

The rulings are a significant blow to the authorities, with Kalindo’s supporters celebrating his victories as a testament to his commitment to peaceful activism.