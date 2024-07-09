Mibawa Studios, MUST join forces to revolutionize media training

In a landmark moment, Mibawa Studios and the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to provide comprehensive media training, bridging the gap between academia and industry.

The signing ceremony took place at the MUST Library auditorium on Tuesday, amidst jubilation and singing, reflecting the excitement and significance of this partnership.

Dr. Kondwani Wella, Librarian at MUST, hailed the collaboration as “historical,” emphasizing the shared values of both institutions in pursuit of academic excellence and industry-ready graduates.

Mibawa Limited Executive Director John Nthakomwa reiterated the importance of talent identification, which will be fostered through this partnership.

“Our approach to staff development has always been key,” he said.

“We don’t limit people; we provide an environment where they can thrive.”

Nthakomwa expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating that it’s a dream come true for Mibawa.

“We won’t wait until next year to see the results of this partnership,” he added, emphasizing the company’s commitment to nurturing talent and producing industry-ready professionals.

This synergy aims to produce well-rounded media professionals, addressing the knowledge and skills gap in the field.

With a shared vision and commitment to excellence, Mibawa Studios and MUST are poised to revolutionize media training in Malawi.