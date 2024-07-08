spot_img
25.5 C
New York
Monday, July 8, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

Standard Bank in sizzling independence poetry

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi’s four contemporary poets turned Independence evening on Saturday memorable during a commemorative poetry exhibition hosted online by Standard Bank.

The four, Nyamalikiti Nthiwatiw, Qabaniso Malewezi, , Wanga and Phindu took turns to mesmerize the online audience that joined the poetry feast on Standard Bank’s Facebook page.

“We organised the event to commemorate Malawi’s 60th Independence Day, with renowned names in poetry for an evening that embraces Hope, Healing, Unity and Identity, ” said Tamanda N’gombe, head of marketing.

The show was patronised by many poetry fans who applauded the spoken word artists.

Internationally acclaimed poet Q Malewezi did not disappoint,while praise was showered upon upcoming poet, Phindu with many noticing her unique style and flow.

“The performance was just incredible, a big thumbs up for Phindu,” said Billy Banda, who watched the show.

Another patron Fatsani Chione also gave her critical acclaim. “A wonderful performance from Phindu. I loved it, ” he said.

Themed “Unity In Verse”, the commemorative poetry fiesta was put together by Kweza Arts.

Previous article
GOAL GALORE: Bullets brats Bangwe 5-0 in FDH Bank Cup
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc