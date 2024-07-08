Standard Bank in sizzling independence poetry

Malawi’s four contemporary poets turned Independence evening on Saturday memorable during a commemorative poetry exhibition hosted online by Standard Bank.

The four, Nyamalikiti Nthiwatiw, Qabaniso Malewezi, , Wanga and Phindu took turns to mesmerize the online audience that joined the poetry feast on Standard Bank’s Facebook page.

“We organised the event to commemorate Malawi’s 60th Independence Day, with renowned names in poetry for an evening that embraces Hope, Healing, Unity and Identity, ” said Tamanda N’gombe, head of marketing.

The show was patronised by many poetry fans who applauded the spoken word artists.

Internationally acclaimed poet Q Malewezi did not disappoint,while praise was showered upon upcoming poet, Phindu with many noticing her unique style and flow.

“The performance was just incredible, a big thumbs up for Phindu,” said Billy Banda, who watched the show.

Another patron Fatsani Chione also gave her critical acclaim. “A wonderful performance from Phindu. I loved it, ” he said.

Themed “Unity In Verse”, the commemorative poetry fiesta was put together by Kweza Arts.