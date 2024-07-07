GOAL GALORE: Bullets brats Bangwe 5-0 in FDH Bank Cup

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Defending champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets thrashed Bangwe All Stars 5-0 in the FDH Bank Cup round of 32, with Patrick Mwaungulu scoring twice and Chikumbutso Salima netting a brace.

Babatunde Adepoju also got on the scoresheet as Bullets dominated the second half.

Coach Calisto Pasuwa praised his team’s determination and strength, saying, “We lost a number of chances in the first half, but we came back stronger in the second half and managed to score five goals.”

Pasuwa hailed the win as a motivation for his side, which has been struggling to score in previous league games.

On the other hand, Bangwe All Stars coach Rodgers Yasin conceded defeat, blaming his boys for failing to utilize their chances.

“We lost concentration in the second half, and that cost us,” Yasin lamented.

In another FDH Bank Cup match, Silver Strikers, who lead the TNM Super League log table, were knocked out by lower league side Blue Eagles, losing 4-3 in post-match penalties after a goalless draw.

Silver Strikers’ coach Peter Mponda was left disappointed and frustrated, saying, “I am disappointed with the results, we did not play as Silver Strikers, we have lost painfully.”

Mponda’s men failed to capitalize on their chances, and their defeat was a shock to many.

Blue Eagles’ coach Eliya Kananji praised his boys for their fighting spirit, saying, “I told my boys to focus and never look down upon themselves, and they listened and won this game. My boys put out a fighting spirit, and it paid off.”

Kananji’s tactics and motivation inspired his team to pull off a stunning upset.

In other games played today in the FDH Bank Cup round of 32, Karonga edged out Mzuzu with a hard-fought 2-1 victory, while Moyale mauled Chintheche with an incredible 7-1 triumph.

The stage is now set for the round of 16, promising even more electrifying encounters!