NOTICE OF CHANGE IN UNVEILING WINNERS IN TRIEPHORNIA MPINGANJIRA’S ‘KUTHANDIZA OMWE ALIBE KUTHEKELA KUPITA PATSOGOLO’ K1 MILLION PROJECT

08.07.24

Dr. Triephornia Mpinjanjira: We have several programs in the offing

Lilongwe, Malawi: Dr. Triephornia Mpinjanjira, a businesswoman and philanthropist, has today announced a change in the unveiling process for the winners of her ‘Kuthandiza Omwe Alibe Kuthekera Kupita Patsogolo’ project.

Initially, this project unveiled its winners every fortnight. However, beginning this month, Dr. Mpinganjira has made some adjustments to the unveiling process aimed at making the project more efficient.

“We reviewed the project, and we found that our plan of unveiling winners every fortnight is cumbersome because we have to introduce two links every month. This resulted in thousands of excellent applications, which we could barely accommodate because we could only consider one winner out of all of them.

“Furthermore, we have several programs in the offing, and having this one run until December would make it difficult for us to launch new programs. Because of these and several other logistical factors, we have decided to change the unveiling process,” said Mpinganjira.

She announced that we will share a new application link on her Facebook page on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, which will be the final link for the project. She explained that the link will be open for a month to give ample time for everyone interested to apply.

“Once we close, we will announce the remaining 14 winners on August 28, 2024, and 14 million kwacha will be given to 14 individuals at once, with each individual pocketing one million each. Following their announcement, our team will guide and mentor all 18 winners for three months to implement their projects. We will invite all the winners to report on their achievements in December,” she said.

In April of this year, Dr. Mpinganjira launched the 18 million kwacha [kuthandiza amene alibe kuthekera] project to support the country’s youth entrepreneurship culture by providing a K1 million grant to 18 young people, which is start-up business capital. So far, four winners have already received 1 million kwacha each to start their businesses.

