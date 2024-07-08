Opposition Leader Chaponda warns MCP, accuses it of dragging Malawi into Authoritarian rule

Malawi’s Leader of the Opposition, Dr. George Chaponda, has sounded the alarm over the country’s deteriorating democratic freedoms and economic struggles, accusing the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of dragging the nation back to the dark days of single-party rule.

“Malawi, a nation that once proudly embraced multiparty democracy, is now dangerously backsliding into the dark era of single-party rule,” Dr. Chaponda warned.

He criticized the MCP’s “authoritarian grip” on the country, saying it was “suffocating our freedoms, exploiting law enforcement for political gain, and masquerading cyber security laws as a tool for repression.”

Dr. Chaponda also lamented the state of the economy, noting that “hunger and scarcity have returned, and inflation has skyrocketed to over 35%.”

He accused the government of failing to address corruption and economic mismanagement, saying “people can no longer afford basic needs and the promises of this government have faded away.”

The opposition leader urged Malawians to “unite and demand a return to democratic principles, economic prosperity, and a government that truly serves the people.”

However, Government spokesperson Moses Kunkuyu has dismissed the assertions as baseless, blaming the previous Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regime for the country’s economic woes and accusing them of routine plunder of public resources.