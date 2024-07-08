spot_img
Monday, July 8, 2024
Gibo Pearson cheats death for second time

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawian musician Gibo Pearson has defied death once again, escaping unscathed from a road accident just months after surviving the devastating floods caused by Cyclone Freddy.

In a stunning turn of events, Pearson’s car crashed along the Zomba-Blantyre road on Sunday, leaving his vehicle beyond repair.

The accident occurred when the car’s steering failed, causing Pearson to lose control.

However, he and his passengers miraculously emerged without injuries.

“Dear God, thank you for saving my life again!” Pearson exclaimed in a Facebook post.

“I was heading to Blantyre to perform at the Bangwe Music Festival when the accident happened,” the post further reads.

This near-death experience comes just months after Pearson survived the catastrophic floods that ravaged southern Malawi.

During the disaster, he was forced to climb a mango tree to escape the raging waters, which destroyed his home and recording equipment.

“I lost everything in the floods, but I’m grateful to be alive,” Pearson said in an earlier interview, adding that: “Climbing that mango tree saved my life.”

Previous article
Opposition Leader Chaponda warns MCP, accuses it of dragging Malawi into Authoritarian rule
Next article
Philanthropist Onjezani Kenani launches fundraising campaign for ailing music legend Sir Paul Banda
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

