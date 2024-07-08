Philanthropist Onjezani Kenani launches fundraising campaign for ailing music legend Sir Paul Banda

Veteran musician Paul Banda, known as “Sir” Paul Banda, is facing a tough time after the death of his younger brother and sole caregiver, Lucius Banda.

Social media influencer and philanthropist Onjezani Kenani has launched a fundraising campaign to support the ailing musician.

“What death does, it pounces like a leopard in the dark, and the only person you used to count on ends up being the first to descend to eternal rest,” Kenani wrote on Facebook.

Kenani noted that Paul Banda, who has been battling kidney problems, relies on a dialysis machine at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre and needs financial support for his treatment.

“He himself is unwell, smitten by the same illness that felled his brother,” Kenani said.

Kenani has donated K110,000 to Banda and is urging others to join in and contribute to the cause.

“Let’s do something. Whatever we raise by Friday, we will pass on to Sir Paul Banda,” Kenani said.

Banda’s musical legacy dates back to the late 1970s when he formed Alleluya Banda, and his impact on Malawi’s music industry is widely acknowledged.

“His soothing voice used to reach us through MBC in the late 80s and early 90s, when he released albums that swept the country by storm,” Kenani said.

Those willing to support Banda can donate through National Bank of Malawi account number 1855988, Airtel Money on +265999604048, or TNM Mpamba on +265882187044.

“Your support would be much appreciated,” Kenani said.