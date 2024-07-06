Malawians urged to turn challenges into opportunities

Apostle Esau Banda of the Pentecost International Christian Centre (PICC) has called on Malawians to unite and turn challenges into opportunities as the country marks its 60th independence anniversary.

“We need to look at our challenges as opportunities to see a better tomorrow for our country,” Apostle Banda said in his sermon during a national service of prayers at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Apostle Banda stressed that problems are not unique to Malawi, but in all the problems that nations encounter, there is always a way out.

“No temptation has overtaken you except such is common to man, but God is faithful, who will not allow you to be tempted beyond what you are able,” he said, quoting 1 Corinthians 10 verse 13.

President Lazarus Chakwera, who attended the service with Vice President Michael Usi and other government officials, read from Romans chapter 5 verse 1-5, emphasizing the importance of faith and hope in the face of challenges.

Reverend Yasin Gama of Mvama CCAP also urged Malawians to stop speaking evil about their country, saying it has the potential to evoke God’s anger.

The national service of worship, themed “United in Resilience,” brought together church leaders, government officials, foreign dignitaries and traditional leaders in a show of unity and celebration of Malawi’s independence.