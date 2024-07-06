Chakwera commits to uplifting lives of Malawians

By Sheminah Nkhoma and Daniel Siame

Lilongwe, July 6, Mana: President, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has committed to changing the well-being of Malawians though the country has recently faced a lot of tragedies.

He made the remarks when he attended National Service of Worship to mark Malawi’s 60th Independence Anniversary on Saturday at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe,

The Event saw the participation of the First Lady Monica Chakwera, Vice President Michael Usi, Ministers, Members of Parliament, Religious leaders, government officials, foreign delegates and Traditional leaders.

President Chakwera stressed the importance of religious unity in fostering national resilience, noting that the presence of diverse faiths symbolised the country’s strength through diversity and mutual respect.

“We need to be united to heal from the wounds which the country has endured recently, as Malawians, we need to put aside our political and religious differences and come together as one.

As we are still healing from the tragedy which killed the Vice President and eight others and the recent death of musician, Lucius Banda but we need to move forward with our dreams to make the country a better place,” he pointed out.

The President noted that for the country to develop,Malawians should follow the example of late Vice President, Dr. Saulos Chilima of being resilient and focused in the pursuit of national aspirations.

Chairperson of Ministerial Committee of 60th independence Commemoration, Minister of Defence, Harry Mkandawire appreciated the President for the support he provided to the committee for the commemoration to happen.

“Though the country has faced a lot of difficulties as government, we made it possible that we should come here today and commemorate this day, through prayers,” he said.

Chairperson of the Officiating Clergy and General Secretary of CCAP Nkhoma Synod, Rev. Vasco Kachipapa thanked the President and all Malawians who participated in the National Service of Worship saying this was the only way to bring peace and unity in the

country.

The Event underscored the role of interfaith collaboration in overcoming challenges and building a prosperous and inclusive nation.

As Malawi commemorates its independence, the service has become a powerful symbol of the importance of unity in the country’s journey forward.