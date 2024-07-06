spot_img
All set for Consumer Choice Awards Malawi

By Malawi Voice

By Sheminah Nkhoma

Lilongwe, July 6, Mana: As one way of promoting companies to improve their services and compete on the market, Consumer Choice Awards Malawi (CCAM) is expected to hold its first ever Consumer Awards on July 7,2024 at Sunbird in Lilongwe.

The Awards have different categories like financial services, hotel and hospitality, insurance services, corporate and business professionals just to mention a few.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) Friday in Lilongwe, one of the organizers, Country Consultant for CCAM, James Chipanda said it was high time that people or organizations should be recognizing and celebrate excellence in various industries across the country.

“These awards highlight businesses and organizations that have delivered outstanding products and services, as well as exceptional customer experiences,” he said.

Chipanda added the awards are beneficial to the country as they give consumers an opportunity to raise their voice of satisfaction which prompts producers to deliver good services.

“By honouring these achievements, CCAM seeks to promote healthy competition and ultimately benefit consumers by spotlighting brands they can trust,” he added.

One of the Nominees in Corporate and Business professionals, Clara Kamlomo of Amazing B projects said these awards are important as they acknowledge and celebrate outstanding achievements by motivating business people to maintain or exceed their performance levels.

“The awards will distinguish a business from its competitors by highlighting superior service quality and attracting more customers who value excellent services,” she noted.

Kamlomo urged all participants to use the event as an opportunity to learn about successful businesses and network with industry leaders on how they can boost the economy of the country.

CCAM has been organized by Consumer Choice Awards Africa (CCAA) which was founded by Diana Laizer and it was launched in 2016 in Tanzania.

Then later they expanded the idea in Kenya, South Africa and now in Malawi.

The theme of the Awards is “Empowering excellence in shaping Malawi’s business together.”

