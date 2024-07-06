FDH Bank Cup: Baka City sends Ndirande All Stars packing

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

In a pulsating match at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre on Saturday, Baka City FC secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ndirande Stars FC in the FDH Bank Cup Round of 32.

Geoffrey Mwakyembe’s solitary strike in the 16th minute proved decisive, as Ndirande Stars failed to capitalize on their chances, including a missed penalty.

Baka City coach Kondwani Mwalweni acknowledged the challenges posed by their lower-league opponents, stating, “It was a tough game; our opponents gave us a tough ride. But experience has helped us knock them out.”

Conversely, Ndirande Stars coach Joseph Semu attributed their defeat to a lack of experienced strikers, saying, “Playing against a Super League team was not easy. We have lost due to a lack of experience; our strikers failed to utilize the chances, even the penalty.”

The match saw Baka City’s Geofrey Mwakiyembe score in the 16th minute, with Ndirande Stars’ Amon Mwakitalih receiving treatment for an injury later in the half.

The second half saw substitutions for both teams, with Ndirande Stars’ Aubrey Manford missing a penalty in the 57th minute.

Baka City’s Godfrey Mwakaliyembe was stretchered off in the 69th minute, and the match ended with three minutes of added time.

In other FDH Bank Cup matches, Raiply FC defeated Chitipa United 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, while Mighty Tigers FC thrashed Mitundu Baptist 3-1.