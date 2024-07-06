Chakwera pardons 35 prisoners as congestion remains high

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has pardoned 35 prisoners as part of the country’s 60th Independence Day anniversary celebrations.

The move is seen as an act of mercy, but critics argue it does little to address the chronic congestion in Malawi’s prisons.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Homeland Security, those pardoned include prisoners who have served half their sentences, the chronically ill, elderly, and female convicts with children.

Additionally, the President granted a general amnesty to convicted prisoners, reducing their sentences by nine months to help decongest the prisons.

Malawi’s prisons, designed to hold 5,000 inmates, are currently overcrowded with 14,000 prisoners.

The congestion has led to concerns about the spread of diseases and the ability of authorities to provide adequate food, water and sanitation to prisoners.

While the pardon is seen as a positive gesture, many argue that more needs to be done to address the root causes of congestion in Malawi’s prisons.

The pardoned prisoners will be released from custody immediately, while the general amnesty will take effect in the coming weeks.