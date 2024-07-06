Man kills wife after suspecting her of having sex with another man

A 45-year-old man in Mangochi has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife to death over accusations of infidelity, police say.

Chataika Makawa, from Muyaya village, is accused of killing his 42-year-old wife, Esimy Daudi, after a quarrel over his suspicions of her having extramarital affairs.

“The suspect’s actions were driven by a deep-seated jealousy and a misplaced belief that his wife was being unfaithful,” said Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, Public Relations Officer for Mangochi Police Station.

The couple had been at odds due to the husband’s suspicions of his wife having extramarital affairs, which led to a quarrel on the evening of July 5, 2024, in Kwitunji village, under Traditional Authority Katuli in the district.

The wife ran away and attempted to seek refuge at a neighbor’s house, unaware that she was being followed.

Before she could knock on the door, the suspect grabbed her, produced a knife, and stabbed her multiple times in the left middle back before fleeing.

Neighbors rushed to help after the wife shouted for assistance, finding her lying helpless on the ground in a pool of blood.

The wife was taken to Katuli Health Centre, where she died while receiving treatment.

A postmortem conducted at the health facility indicated that the wife died due to blood loss caused by lung injuries.

Makawa has been charged with murder, which contravenes section 209 of the Penal Code, and will appear in court after the completion of paperwork.