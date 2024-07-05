spot_img
MCP on Brink of UK-Style Election Humiliation

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawians on social media are warning the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to expect a surprise defeat in next year’s presidential polls, drawing parallels with the UK’s recent general election.

The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) could pull off a shock victory, similar to the Labour Party’s win in the UK, according to online commentators.

Malawi is set to go to the polls in 2025, with President Lazarus Chakwera of the MCP facing off against Professor Peter Mutharika of the DPP.

However, many Malawians have lost trust in the current government, accusing it of corruption, nepotism and failing to address the high cost of living.

In recent addresses, Mutharika has called for Chakwera to step down, citing these concerns.

The UK’s election saw the Labour Party win a landslide victory, ending 14 years of Conservative rule.

Malawians are now wondering if history could repeat itself in their own country.

