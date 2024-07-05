BREAKING: Joyce Banda defies soldier Lucius Banda’s wish

Former Malawi President Joyce Banda has praised the late musician Soldier Lucius Banda, despite his explicit request not to be praised after his death.

In his song “Mzimu Wa Soja”, Lucius Banda specifically asked Malawians not to praise him when he dies, saying “Don’t sing my praises when I’m gone, just remember me as a soldier who fought for the truth”.

However, in a statement released on social media, Joyce Banda went against his wish, saying: “I had resisted for a week to write about my connection to Lucius because I was trying to respect his wish… but having listened to his son Jonny speak yesterday, I felt compelled to share the other side of his life that I was fortunate to know.”

She shared fond memories of her interactions with Lucius Banda, highlighting his philanthropic work and their collaboration on various projects.

“In 2011, serving as Vice President, Lucius Banda called me to make an appointment. He said he wanted to bring a friend of his from Germany who he was working with… We continued to bring stuff for underprivileged people. I would often look for those that would pay freight and bring the cargo to Malawi.”

Joyce Banda also praised Lucius Banda’s dedication to their friendship, saying: “I was surprised the other day to receive a photo of Soldier in hospital in South Africa with Daniel who had travelled to South Africa all the way from Germany to visit his friend in hospital. To me, that is the meaning of true friendship.”

She concluded her statement by saying: “We shall remember this gallant soldier who fought against injustice through songs, a philanthropist, a man who promoted culture and tradition, a husband, a good father and a man of God. GO WELL SOLDIER. MAY YOUR SOUL REST IN EVERLASTING PEACE.”

Lucius Banda was laid to rest on July 4 in Balaka, Malawi, with thousands of Malawians attending his funeral to pay their respects.