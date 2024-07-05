spot_img
Machinga residents’ love for ‘plain’ sex contributes to slarming rise in STIs

…amidst global estimates of 1 billion daily sexual encounters

The Machinga District Health Office has raised concerns over a significant increase in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in the district.

According to recent figures, the district’s 22 health facilities are treating an average of 1,320 STI cases monthly, with 500 of those cases being handled at the main district hospital.

Wongani Nyirenda, the office spokesperson, attributes the surge in STIs to the prevalence of transactional sex among locals, often driven by financial difficulties and harmful cultural practices.

This trend in Machinga mirrors global patterns, with estimates suggesting that hundreds of millions of people engage in sexual activity daily.

A 2019 study published in BMJ Global Health estimated that approximately 1 billion people worldwide have sex every day.

Health experts warn that the rise in STIs in Machinga highlights a need for increased awareness and education among the population.

Professor Maureen Chirwa, a health rights expert, notes that the development indicates negligence among citizens and urges authorities to take action.

As the district grapples with the escalating STI cases, concerns are being raised about the lack of comprehensive sexual health education and access to contraceptives.

Efforts to address these issues are underway, but more needs to be done to curb the spread of STIs in Machinga and beyond.

