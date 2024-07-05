Why Simplex Chithyola-Banda will replace Mkaka as MCP Secretary General

By Hope Jonathan Chiphangu

Hon. Simplex Chithyola-Banda—tipped to replace Mkaka as MCP Secretary General

The mother of all political parties in the country, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), will hold an explosive elective convention next month on 8th August where almost all positions in the National Executive Committee (NEC) will be fiercely contested. This convention promises to be electrifying as political heavyweights are expected to clash over the coveted NEC positions.

This article zooms in on the Secretary General position, where three political heavyweights—current Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka, Finance Minister Simplex Chithyola-Banda, and ‘former’ Presidential Advisor Chris Chaima-Banda—are set to battle it out.

However, much like the selection of the Pope, there seems to be white smoke rising from the MCP delegates. The message is unmistakable: Finance Minister Simplex Chithyola-Banda is set to decisively unseat the incumbent Eisenhower Mkaka, heralding a dramatic shift in the party’s leadership.

To understand why Chithyola-Banda has the upper hand for the SG position, let’s delve into the context. The MCP’s upcoming convention on August 8, 2024, is being sensationalized by delegates as a pivotal moment akin to Judgment Day. The delegates are resolute in their mission to cleanse the MCP NEC of underperformers, retain performers, and hire those they deem capable of advancing the party’s agenda.

Henceforth, concerning the important role of MCP’s Chief Executive Officer, a tidal wave of discontent has swept through the delegates regarding Mr. Eisenhower Mkaka’s tenure as MCP Secretary General. This dissatisfaction with Mr. Mkaka isn’t just hearsay; inquire of anyone deeply rooted in MCP circles or affiliated with the party, and they will attest to the widespread disillusionment towards him within MCP ranks.

First and foremost, delegates are vociferously airing grievances that Mr. Mkaka neglected those who fought tirelessly during the MCP’s campaign to secure government office in both 2019 as well as 2020 elections. Many foot soldiers, regional, district and constituency structures including party media members fought gallantly in the trenches only to be abandoned after the election victory. “Anthu anatayidwa paliponse after the victory”. Delegates squarely blame Mr. Mkaka, arguing that as the party’s Secretary General, he should have meticulously documented the efforts and sacrifices of these dedicated campaigners during the opposition period. They accuse Mr. Mkaka of forsaking not only headquarters staff but also regional, district, and constituency-level foot soldiers. According to them, 8th August 2024 is the moment for Mr. Mkaka to pay for his political sins.

Secondly, the political sins alleged to have been committed by Mr Mkaka were not only against the forgotten party foot soldiers but worse still, the political sins were also committed against his fellow peers and those with a considerable influence within the party. Delegates claim that Mr. Mkaka imposed strict controls around President Lazarus Chakwera, effectively managing access to him. This practice, dubbed “ring fencing” or “gate-keeping,” involved Mr. Mkaka setting protocols that limited direct interactions with the President unless sanctioned by him personally. This enabled Mkaka to cherry-pick who could meet with the President, thereby excluding individuals he disfavored, including his peers.

While one might dismiss these allegations as mere political propaganda, recent events suggest otherwise. A viral video featuring youthful Members of Parliament Ulemu Msungama and the outspoken Alfred Jiya openly endorsing and campaigning for Simplex Chithyola-Banda lends credibility to these claims. This video underscores a growing opposition to Mr. Mkaka’s leadership. Reports indicate that numerous other MPs share similar sentiments, aligning themselves with Msungama and Jiya’s call to replace Mkaka with Chithyola-Banda.

Known for their political acumen, figures like Msungama and Jiya have a history of strategic political maneuvering. In previous instances, they successfully supported the late Muhammed Sidik Mia over former Speaker Richard Msowoya, leading to Msowoya’s political downfall. As the adage goes, history often repeats itself, suggesting that Mr. Mkaka could face significant challenges ahead.

Thirdly, delegates express deep dissatisfaction with Mr. Mkaka’s alleged involvement in the Sata corruption scandal, where he stands accused of exploiting his role as Secretary General for personal gain. The severity of these allegations led to Mkaka’s removal from the Cabinet as a punitive measure. To mitigate the fallout, he was accompanied in departure by UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati, creating a narrative that both MCP and UTM had lost their Secretary Generals, seemingly to downplay the seriousness of the situation. This move was widely interpreted as a vote of no confidence from President Chakwera, who viewed Mkaka’s actions as a liability threatening his administration’s integrity. Delegates contend that Mkaka has not absolved himself of these accusations, alleging that he leveraged his position and influence to evade scrutiny from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). This perception prompted the President to decisively remove him from the Cabinet.

Regarding Chris Chaima-Banda, delegates criticize him as lacking popular appeal and being embroiled in corruption scandals, which, like Mkaka, tarnish the party’s reputation. Despite Chaima Banda’s ties to the President, delegates assert that the President lacks the authority to appoint the MCP Secretary General as that power is vested in them. They are therefore not ready to usher in power such an excess baggage as the party’s CEO.

This leaves the delegates with Simplex Chithyola-Banda, a Member of Parliament from a constituency in Kasungu District, historically associated with the father and founder of the Malawi nation, Ngwazi Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda. Chithyola-Banda’s meteoric rise within the party took everyone by storm. When President Chakwera assumed office in 2020, Chithyola-Banda was relatively unknown by most Malawians. However, his appointment as Minister of Trade and Industry during a cabinet reshuffle drew some little national attention. However, Chithyola-Banda’s elevation to Minister of Finance amidst a severe economic crisis compelled both the party and the nation to take notice. Let’s face it, appointing someone to the position of Finance Minister signifies the highest level of respect and trust the President can bestow upon them within the cabinet hierarchy.

Truth be told: since Chithyola-Banda took charge as Finance Minister, there’s been a noticeable improvement in the economy. The confidence he exuded during the national budget presentation infused hope among MCP Parliamentarians, who enthusiastically applauded his every word. Previously plaguing issues like fuel shortages and forex scarcity seem to have eased significantly.

While President Lazarus Chakwera deserves credit for these improvements, it’s undeniable that his decision to appoint the relatively unknown Chithyola-Banda to such a pivotal role has paid off. This move not only demonstrated the President’s trust in his capabilities but also garnered praise and support from loyal party members and colleagues in Parliament.

It seems that Simplex Chithyola-Banda, a dedicated party member, identified a significant gap where party loyalists felt neglected by those tasked with their care. Using his own hard-earned resources, Chithyola-Banda began to support these party faithfuls, whose lifestyles had not improved since their time in opposition. This initiative highlighted his commitment to listening to their concerns and attempting to address them.

When Chithyola-Banda expressed his intention to run for the party’s Secretary General position in the upcoming August 8th convention, delegates from the northern region showed enthusiastic support, those from his central region were ecstatic, and those from the southern region were thrilled. Party members across the board see him as their potential savior.

The above analysis has attempted to provide insights into the current state of affairs regarding the Secretary General position within the ruling MCP. The momentum clearly favors Simplex Chithyola-Banda, and his victory would come as no surprise, given the prevailing sentiment among delegates. Indications suggest that Eisenhower Mkaka is poised to be removed as Secretary General due to allegations of neglecting party members since ascending to the ivory tower where he currently resides. Delegates intend to forcefully remove him from this lofty position, where he will have no chance of rising again within the party hierarchy for the next five years.

The battle lines are drawn! It’s set to be an all-out brawl on August 8, 2024. This is a true and real convention, unlike the upcoming shambolic convention of, you-know-which-party, where incumbents manipulate proceedings to ensure their guaranteed victory by sidelining competitors. That party is a threat to our democracy and it must be prevented from ever regaining power at all costs.

The next analysis will focus on the First Deputy President of the Party, followed by the Second Deputy President, before turning attention to the First Deputy Secretary General position.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this Op-Ed are that of the author, Hope Jonathan Chiphangu, and are not in any way representing the views of this publication. For feedback: Email: hopejonathanchiphangu@gmail.com