FDH Bank plc donates 100 metric tonnes of maize to NFRA

Malawi Stock Exchange listed FDH Bank has donated 100 metric tonnes of maize worth K95.5 million to National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) to ensure food security in the country.

FDH Bank plc Head of Marketing and Communications Levi Nkunika and NRFA Chief Executive Officer George Macheka represented their respective organisations during the handover ceremony in Lilongwe on Thursday.

According to Nkunika, the gesture was a response to the call by President Lazarus Chakwera in March this year, who declared a state of disaster in 23 out of the country’s 28 districts affected by El Nino weather that caused droughts and floods.

“FDH Bank plc has procured 100 metric tonnes equivalent to 2,000 bags of maize of 50kg each valued at K95,500, 000 which has been delivered to NFRA. This maize is expected to support 2,000 families across the country.”

“At FDH Bank plc, we are deeply committed to the well-being of our fellow Malawians. Partnering with NFRA to safeguard food security at the household level is not just a corporate social responsibility; it is part of doing business as we believe in being closer to the community, especially in times of need. We are always ready to play our part in supporting our communities in difficult times,” said Nkunika.

Nkunika added that the Bank entrusted NFRA, as an institution mandated to procure, store, and release maize on humanitarian grounds, to ensure proper storage of the maize and coordinate with the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) on distribution to Malawians in need.

In his remarks, Macheka expressed gratitude to FDH Bank plc for leading to address national emergencies.

“We are immensely grateful to FDH Bank plc for their support. This partnership is a testament to the strength and unity of Malawians. We hope other institutions will emulate the good example set by FDH Bank. Together we can ensure that no Malawian dies of hunger,” said Macheka.

The preliminary assessment in the Presidential Declaration indicated that close to two million farming households are affected.