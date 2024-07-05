JUSTICE FOR GAYS: Man slapped with 30-year jail term for killing gay people

A Norwegian court has sentenced Zaniar Matapour to 30 years in prison for the deadly shooting during Oslo’s Pride celebrations in 2022, which killed two members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) community and wounded several others.

The attack, which targeted a crowd of people at the London Pub, a popular LGBTQ venue in central Oslo, left nine others injured.

Matapour, 45, was found guilty of firing multiple rounds into the crowd, with the court determining that the attack was motivated by a desire to kill as many gay people as possible and instill fear in the LGBTQ community.

The sentencing marks one of the highest penalties in Norway since terrorism legislation was changed in 2015.

Matapour’s prison term may be extended indefinitely if he is deemed to continue to pose a threat to society.

The attack was widely condemned by the international community, and the verdict has been welcomed by LGBTQ advocates and survivors of the attack.

The head of the support group for survivors and victims’ relatives, Espen Evjenth, told Al Jazeera that the verdict brings “big relief” to those affected by the tragedy.

The incident highlights the ongoing struggle for LGBTQ rights and safety in Norway and around the world.