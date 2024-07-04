Mulanje District Cracks Down on Medicine Theft

By Ted Likombola

In a bid to ensure the safe and effective delivery of healthcare services, the Mulanje District Health Office has implemented a range of measures to prevent medicine theft and promote the responsible use of healthcare resources.

According to the District Health Office Public Relations Officer Peter Nasoni, robust inventory management systems, regular audits, and secure storage facilities are in place to prevent theft.

Tamper-evident containers, lockable cabinets, and restricted access controls ensure the secure storage and distribution of medicines.

The district has experienced instances of medicine theft in the past, but swift action has been taken to address these incidents. Investigations have led to disciplinary action, and storage and access controls have been strengthened.

“Healthcare workers have received training on ethics, inventory management, and security protocols to prevent and detect medicine theft.” Explained Mulanje District health office PRO Nason.

Nasoni adds that an electronic inventory management system tracks stock levels, receipts, and dispensing in real-time, enabling effective monitoring and tracking of medicine inventory and distribution.

“Standard operating procedures are in place for reporting, investigating, and addressing medicine theft incidents. The district engages with the community and partners with civil society organizations to promote responsible use of healthcare resources.” Nason Said.

Collaborations with law enforcement agencies and pharmaceutical regulatory authorities ensure that medicine theft cases are investigated and prosecuted. Healthcare workers are held accountable for any instances of medicine theft or negligence, with a zero-tolerance policy in place.

Health rights expert Maziko Matemba praised the district’s efforts, saying, “Mulanje is doing a great job in ensuring the security and management of medicine supplies. Their proactive approach is a model for other districts to follow.”

However, some community members have expressed concerns about access to medical treatment.

Group Village Headman Namputu of Senior Chief Chikumbu in the district said, “We appreciate the government’s efforts to secure medicines, but we are still struggling to access medical treatment when we go to public hospitals.”

“We often find that essential medicines are not available, and we are forced to buy them from private pharmacies at a high cost.” Explained GVH Namputu.

In responding the concern, The District Health Office Spokesperson acknowledged the concerns and assured that the district is working to address the issue.

“We are aware of the challenges in accessing medical treatment and are working to improve the availability of essential medicines in our public hospitals,” he said.

Looking ahead, the district plans to upgrade storage facilities, introduce electronic surveillance systems, and enhance inventory management software to further improve the security and management of medicine supplies.

By prioritizing the security and management of medicine supplies, the Mulanje District Health Office is ensuring that healthcare resources are used efficiently and effectively to benefit the community.