DPP MP Yusuf Nthenda launches K80M Under-five clinic project

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Mulanje West Yusuf Nthenda has launched construction work for an Under-five Clinic, worthy about K80million.

Nthenda: My area really needed this hospital

The Muliya Under-five Clinic project is located in the area of Group Village head Mwawihe, under Traditional Authority Juma in the constituency.

Handing over the construction work, Nthenda said highly dependency on under-five clinicians from Mulanje District Hospital was not sustainable.

“It was really necessary to have this facility within this area as it would serve pregnant woman and children. In this age, we can’t have women delivering in the bushes,” said Nthenda.

He said the project is estimated to take 90 days to construct.

Traditional Authority Juma: Avoid vandalism and theft

Concurring with Nthenda, Councilor for Nambilanje Ward Fabrics Lipenga advised the company managing the project to employ some of the youth in the area for the project as a way of easing their economic hardships.

Welcoming the project, Traditional Authority Juma said once completed, the Muliya Under-five Clinic would shorten distance to either Thuchila or Namphungo Health Centres where his subjects currently rely for underfive services.

He said the current structure being used for the services has never been conducive for the services.

The current Muliya Under-five Clinic

The traditional leader further urged his subjects to own the project, among others, avoiding vandalism and theft of construction materials.