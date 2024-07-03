PRISAM PRESIDENT DR KAONGA DANGLES K6 MILLION TO MSCE TOP SIX PERFORMERS

Ernest Kaonga

As one way of motivating students who are sitting for the Malawi School Leaving Certificate Examinations,The Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) President, Ernest Kaonga has promised K1 million to top six perfomers.

He said 3 girls and 3 boys and that each will get K1 million.

Kaonga, said as PRISAM they believe that motivation is one factor that encourage students to workhard.

“We need to motivate these students because our aim is to see them scoring highly during exams.As Prisam president l have put aside K6 million to top 6 students who will emerge top perfomers during these examinations,”said Kaonga.

Kaonga,who is the managing director of Maranatha Academy has stressed that the offer goes to both private and public students.

“It doesnt matter whether your from public or private school.What Iam looking for are top 6 and they will smile for their work,” he said.

Kaonga also said he has done this for the love of education and complementing government effort to promote education.

This is not the first time for Kaonga to splash cash to students towards examinations.

This same year he promised students who sat for the JCE that top perfomers will als be rewarded.

Previously, he has been decorating MSCE,PSLCE students top perfomers including offering scholarships to various students from the marginalised