Chakwera mourns ‘Soldier’ Lucius Banda, says Malawi has been robbed Ambassador of the poor

President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera says he is deeply saddened by the passing of Lucius Banda, popularly known in a music industry as Soldier.

Speaking at Balaka Stadium during the funeral service, Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda who delivered the condolences message on behalf of Chakwera said Lucius Banda was a distinguished statesman who dedicated his life to serve the betterment of his people and the nation through his wise music.

“President Chakwera is extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, relatives, acquaintances, art industry among others for the irreparable loss sustained.

“The nation will remember late Lucius Banda as defender for the poor and the underprivileged. His revolutionary music at the dawn of multiparty dispensation and throughout was to preach, teach, advise and advocate for better lives for his people. His contributions to the socioeconomic transformation of the country were invaluable. In this case the President Chakwera is really heartbroken and he praying to the Almighty God to grant the family faith during this difficult period of distress and mourning,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

Chimwendo Banda: “Through his music, Lucius played a pivotal role in sensitising the country about the hardships and need to seek God’s favour in times of trouble. His lyrics were a thorn most times to government whenever something goes wrong. We have really been robbed one of the most talented and patriotic musical ambassadors.”

He also revealed that while working as an advisor to the President he championed several bills for fellow artists including NAHEC Bill.