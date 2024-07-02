FCB Nyasa Big Bullets speaks out

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets FC has broken its silence on the recent changes in the club’s leadership, dismissing claims that the non-renewal of Sugzo Nyirenda’s contract as Chief Executive Officer is due to the team’s current performance.

In an interview with MBC Digital, Bullets Board Vice President Escort Chinula clarified that the decision to appoint Albert Chigoga as Acting CEO was a strategic move, and not a reaction to the team’s struggles in the Super League.

Chinula confirmed that the Board will soon appoint a new CEO or potentially confirm Chigoga, who brings a wealth of experience in club football management and a strong track record of leadership and strategic vision.

Despite being the 2023 quadruple winners, the team is currently holding the 5th position with 16 points in the Super League.

However, the Board is confident that the club’s legacy and excellence in Malawi football will continue under Chigoga’s leadership.