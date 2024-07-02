Malawi Vice President Dr. Michael Usi Warns Against Fake News

Vice President Dr. Michael Usi has warned artists and the general public against the dangers of fake news, urging them to be proactive in combating misinformation.

Speaking after a meeting with musicians, actors, and artists in Blantyre, Dr. Usi emphasized the importance of factual information in driving the country’s progress.

“Fake news is a significant threat to our development aspirations, and we must work together to combat it,” he said.

The Vice President, who recently assumed office in Blantyre, has pledged to support the creative industry’s growth and development.

He acknowledged the industry’s potential to drive development and referred to it as “the conscience of the people.”

Overton Chimombo, a representative of the artists, praised the Vice President’s commitment and expressed their willingness to contribute to the country’s development.

Chimombo also requested Dr. Usi’s support in expediting the tabling of the National Arts and Heritage Council (Nahec) Bill in parliament, aimed at improving artists’ welfare in Malawi.

The meeting marked the beginning of Dr. Usi’s engagement with the creative industry, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in achieving Malawi’s 2063 development aspirations.