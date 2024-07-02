EXCLUSIVE: Lucius Banda dies with unfinished project

Renowned music icon and politician Lucius Banda, who died on Sunday in South Africa after a long battle with diabetes, has left behind an unfinished project, Malawi Voice has learnt.

Eliza Kachale Kaunda, Lucius Banda’s pioneering backing-vocalist, has disclosed that the music icon had been working on a project to bring together children of other fellow artists who are also into music.

Kachale-Kaunda, who backed the Cease Fire album, revealed that Lucius wanted to organize a musical concert and record an album.

“He had in mind my own daughter, Ethel Kamwendo’s child, late Grace Chinga’s children, and his own son John,” she said.

She added: “And the way I knew him, this project would have come through.”

The project aimed to feature talented young artists, including Miracle Chinga, an award-winning gospel singer, Ethel Kamwendo’s son, a multitalented producer and singer, and John Banda, a rising star in his own right.

Banda, better known by his stage name Soldier Lucius Banda, was a Malawian singer-songwriter, music producer, and politician from Balaka, Malawi.

His music career started in 1983 when he was 13 years old, and he first appeared on stage in 1985 with his brother’s led Alleluya Band.

He furthered his music career by studying music in South Africa in 1993.

He formed his own band, Zembani, in 1997, which has grown into one of the most celebrated music groups across Africa.

He was known as the voice of the poor and has been a voice against social injustices and inequalities.

He has hosted many popular musicians and has released nineteen albums.