Remains of Lucius Banda, Hope Chisanu to arrive tomorrow

Malawi is set to receive the remains of two of its beloved sons, legendary musician Lucius Banda and renowned broadcaster Hope Chisanu, tomorrow.

According to reports, Lucius Banda’s body is expected to arrive at Chileka Airport at 2:30 PM, while Hope Chisanu’s remains will arrive at Kamuzu International Airport at 3:05 PM.

Lucius Banda’s son, Benson, confirmed that the late musician’s body will be transported to Balaka, where a church service and funeral ceremony will take place.

Hope Chisanu’s body will be taken to Mthunzi Funeral Home, followed by a series of events to honor his life and legacy, including a body viewing, church service and funeral service in Ngodya, Kamphata, where he will be laid to rest.