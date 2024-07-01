Mutharika’s to host Blue Love Fundraising Luncheon on July 13 at Page House

Former President and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, and former First Lady, Madame Gertrude Mutharika, invite “you” to the Blue Love Fundraising Luncheon on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at Page House Residence in Mangochi District.

The event, scheduled for 12:00 noon, aims to bring together party members, supporters and Malawians from all walks of life to support the DPP’s cause and vision for the country’s progress.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in smart blue attire and contribute to the fundraising effort through mobile money options (Airtel Money: 864284, TNM Mpamba: 2001951) or bank deposits (FDH Bank, Account Name: The Blue Fund, Account Number: 1970000369406, Branch: Capital City).