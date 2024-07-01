LA 40: Joseph Nkasa’s fake facebook account deactivated

A bogus Facebook account masquerading as popular musician Joseph Nkasa has been deactivated, but not before the imposter’s true identity was revealed in a hilarious blunder.

For two years, the fake account had been spreading malicious content, attacking innocent individuals, and tarnishing the good name of the renowned musician.

The account’s antics had gone unnoticed until the impersonator made a crucial mistake today- going live on Facebook and revealing his real face!

Minutes later, the account was hastily deactivated, but not before the damage was done. The cat was out of the bag, and the truth was finally out!

This is not an isolated incident in Malawi, where fake Facebook accounts bearing influential names have become a norm.

Despite police efforts to crack down on the culprits, the problem persists.

Joseph Nkasa, the real deal, has consistently denied having a Facebook account and this recent fiasco only serves as further proof of his stance.