spot_img
26.2 C
New York
Monday, July 1, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeEntertainment
EntertainmentLatest

LA 40: Joseph Nkasa’s fake facebook account deactivated

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A bogus Facebook account masquerading as popular musician Joseph Nkasa has been deactivated, but not before the imposter’s true identity was revealed in a hilarious blunder.

For two years, the fake account had been spreading malicious content, attacking innocent individuals, and tarnishing the good name of the renowned musician.

The account’s antics had gone unnoticed until the impersonator made a crucial mistake today- going live on Facebook and revealing his real face!

Minutes later, the account was hastily deactivated, but not before the damage was done. The cat was out of the bag, and the truth was finally out!

This is not an isolated incident in Malawi, where fake Facebook accounts bearing influential names have become a norm.

Despite police efforts to crack down on the culprits, the problem persists.

Joseph Nkasa, the real deal, has consistently denied having a Facebook account and this recent fiasco only serves as further proof of his stance.

Previous article
Mutharika’s to host Blue Love Fundraising Luncheon on July 13 at Page House
Next article
Ras Chikomeni Chirwa affirms 2025 presidential bid to challenge Chakwera
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc