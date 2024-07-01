Ras Chikomeni Chirwa affirms 2025 presidential bid to challenge Chakwera

Ras Chikomeni Chirwa, a presidential aspirant, has reaffirmed his intention to contest in the 2025 presidential elections, setting his sights on challenging incumbent President Lazarus Chakwera.

In an interview with local media, Chirwa confirmed his plans to run for the highest office in the land, marking his third attempt at the presidency after failed bids in 2019 and 2020.

Chirwa, who has obtained a license to cultivate and distribute cannabis through his Rastafarai church, has been selling cannabis and T-shirts to raise funds for his nomination fees.

Political analyst Chimwemwe Tsitsi has commended Chirwa for his fundraising efforts and advised him to seek additional donor support.

Chirwa’s determination to contest in the 2025 elections comes despite previous setbacks, including failing to submit his nomination papers in 2019 due to lack of funds and signatures.