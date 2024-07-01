spot_img
Maranatha Academy celebrates as 25 Students secure admission to Luanar City Campus

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Ernest Kaonga

Maranatha Private Academy officials are beaming with pride as a new batch of students from the institution have secured admission to pursue various undergraduate programmes the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar).

The Academy has managed to send a total of 25 students, 11 girls and 14 boys, to Luanar’s City Campus in Lilongwe with the 2024/25 academic year set to commence on August 12.

Maranatha Academy managing director Ernest Kaonga believes this is a testament to the school’s dedication to promote quality education and a step in complimenting government’s efforts to promote quality education.

“We thank our hardworking teachers and students for always striving for success. We also thank parents and guardians for trusting us with the responsibility to mould the future of their children. We promise not to compromise the standards,” Kaonga said.

Just last month, Maranatha Academy managed to send 246 students to various public universities in the 2023/24 selection list that was released by the National Council of Higher Education (NCHE).

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

