DPP Convention Set for August 17-18: All positions up for grabs

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has announced that its highly anticipated Elective Convention will take place on August 17-18, 2024, in Blantyre, Malawi.

According to a statement signed by party’s spokesperson Shadric Namalomba, the convention will bring together delegates from all regions of Malawi to elect new leadership, including the party’s presidential candidate for the upcoming election.

All leadership positions within the party, including the presidency, vice presidency, secretary general, and other key roles, will be contested during the convention.

The convention is expected to be a crucial event for the party, shaping its direction in the years to come.

The DPP has emphasized its commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that all members, regardless of position or affiliation, will have an equal opportunity to contribute and participate in the decision-making process.

The event will provide a platform for healthy debates, discussions, and the election of leaders who will effectively lead the party towards success.

The DPP looks forward to welcoming its delegates and members to Blantyre for this historic event.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

