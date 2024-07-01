spot_img
Hope Chisanu’s remains en route to Malawi

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The remains of renowned Malawian broadcaster cum comedian, Hope Chisanu, are en route to Malawi.

Chisanu, fondly known as ‘Uncle Bembelezi’, passed away on June 1, 2024, in the United States after a brief illness.

His body is expected to arrive at Kamuzu International Airport on Tuesday, July 2, at 3:05 PM, followed by a procession to Mthunzi Funeral Home.

A series of events have been planned to honor Chisanu’s life and legacy, including a body viewing at Mthunzi Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 3, at 9:00 AM, followed by a church service at Presbyterian Church of Malawi (PCM) at 10:00 AM.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, July 4, at 12:30 PM, in Ngodya, Kamphata, where Chisanu will be laid to rest.

Chisanu’s decades-long career at Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) made him a household name, earning him a special place in the hearts of many Malawians.

