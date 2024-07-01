TikTok influencer ‘iPhone Daddy’ arrested for fraud

Police in Lilongwe have arrested a popular TikTok content creator, known as iPhone Daddy, for allegedly defrauding people of K5 million.

Innocent Sengimana, 23, was arrested on Thursday at Airwing location in Lilongwe.

He is accused of collecting upfront payments from his TikTok followers for iPhone 13 gadgets he promised to supply but never delivered.

According to Hastings Chigalu, Lilongwe Police Public Relations Officer, Sengimana also failed to pay for rented cars used for his social media business and used them as collateral for his debts.

The suspect, who has been on the run for several days, was rescued by police from an angry mob who demanded his blood after a lengthy chase.

Sengimana, a Rwandese national of Malawian descent, is expected to appear in court soon to face theft charges.