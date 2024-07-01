Arts industry has lost bright personality, who stood out for originality and unique taste- Chihana mourns Lucius Banda

President of Alliance for Democracy AFORD Enock Chihana has sent a message of condolences following the passing of music pioneer and legendary, Lucius Chicco Banda popularly known as Soldier in the music industry.

In his eulogy, Chihana said late Lucius Banda was fearless and freedom fighter, a brave man who stood against one party system through his rich and liberation songs that brought the nation together.

“On behalf of our party, AFORD and my personal behalf, we convey our warmest thoughts of strength and courage during this difficult hour of bereavement to the wife, family, President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and the entire music fraternity for the loss of musical icon who has made immense socioeconomic contributions to the country through music and politics.

“He was not only a music composer but also an instructor and teacher to upcoming artists where he passed his deep music knowledge and wisdom and undoubtedly touched many lives in the country and across the boarders. His legacy lives on as we remember him through many songs he graced our nation with.

“He will be fondly remembered and songs like “mabala, Muli ngati njoka Muudzu, Tina, among others will be forever be part of his legacy and our culture,” said Chihana in his low tone.

He added: “our music universe has lost a bright personality who stood out for his originality and unique taste as evidence by several works as tributes continue to pour in. His songs were a bridge and dialogue of melody that will always remain in the hearts all Malawians and art fans.”

Lucius was an advisor to President Chakwera on Youth development and Director of Campaign in UTM

Chihana has also sent his deep feelings of regret to UTM for losing him before the mourning period of their leader Dr Saulosi Klaus Chilma is over and also to President Chakwera for losing his aide.