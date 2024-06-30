Atupele Muluzi pays tribute to Lucius Banda: “A Voice for the People

Former United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late music legend Lucius Banda, describing him as “a voice for the people” and “a symbol of resilience”.

In a statement posted on his official facebook page,Muluzi praised Banda’s contributions to Malawi’s music industry.

“Lucius Banda was more than just a musician; he was a voice for the people, a beacon of hope, and a symbol of resilience. His music transcended generations, touching hearts and souls across Malawi and beyond.”

Muluzi also praised Mr. Banda’s ability to sing about the struggles and joys of the Malawian people, always with a message of unity and perseverance.

“His legacy will continue to inspire us, reminding us of the power of music to bring about change. Rest in peace, Lucias Banda. Your spirit and music will live on in our hearts forever,” said Muluzi

According to a government press release, Banda died on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at Sunninghill Hospital in South Africa, where he had been receiving medical treatment since March 8, 2024.

“The nation will live to remember Honourable Lucius Banda, fondly referred to as ‘Soldier’ as a dedicated and selfless son of Malawi who gallantry and courageously fought all his life for the betterment of lives of ordinary people through his music and political involvement,” said Minister of Information and Digitalisation Moses Kunkuyu.